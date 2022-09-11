Jalen Ramsey Wanted to Be a Raider in 2019

In hindsight, the Jacksonville Jaguars trading cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams in 2019 ultimately worked out well for the five-time Pro Bowler.

Ramsey, who was drafted by Jacksonville with the fifth-overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, requested to be traded by the Jaguars in September of 2019.

The star cornerback named a few teams he wanted to be sent to when he joined the "Behind The Cut" podcast.

"The team that I pushed for the most -- I was like, 'Please get me here,'" Ramsey said, "'Please get me here' was at the time, the Oakland Raiders, now the Las Vegas Raiders. I dang near begged to go to the Raiders. I begged to go to the Raiders. They sent in an offer ... it wasn't the exact offer that Jacksonville wanted. And the Rams came with the exact offer."

Las Vegas certainly has its fair share of stars, but at the time, an addition of Ramsey in the Raiders' defensive backfield would have been monumental.

Ramsey recorded 33 combined tackles and an interception in that first partial season with Los Angeles, before tallying 44 combined tackles, an interception and nine passes defensed in his first full season with the franchise.

That led Ramsey to be selected to the Pro Bowl and the AP All-Pro first team that season. He would repeat with such honors in the 2021 season.

Ramsey, of course, was an instrumental part of the Rams' Super Bowl team last season. He, along with defensive tackle Aaron Donald, captained one of the best defenses in the league in a playoff run that saw some of the NFL's best offenses.

