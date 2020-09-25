Jalen Richard Makes Good for the Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders carried the momentum into the second half on Monday’s night against the Saints until a silly mistake turned the ball over.

The Raiders were up 24-17 when backup running back Jalen Richard mishandled a toss play that looked to pick up a first down and more in a critical drive looking to extend the lead.

Richard‘s turnover was the break they were looking for, and for a moment, they stopped the Raiders momentum.

On the next drive, the Raiders coaching staff gave Richard another chance on the same toss play, which resulted in a touchdown run, giving the Raiders a 31-17 lead.

“Jalen’s fumble was obviously a key play in the game. We had a play set up, I think for big yardage, we were going to get a first down, there I believe it looked good. Unfortunately, he just mishandled it and you really gotta tip your hat to Richard, you know to come back and make a play like he did to redeem himself. That’s what a professional has to do. You got to have thick skin and Kirby Wilson is a great running backs coach and our staff [Offensive coordinator] Greg Olson showed a lot of confidence to give him another shot,” said Raiders head coach Jon Gruden.

After turning the ball over, Richard made up for a touchdown and finished the night with two rushes for 26 yards and one touchdown.

“It’s always a downer when you make a mistake on the field,” Richard told reporters after the game. “But we always talk about snapping clear. All my teammates were behind me, coaches next play, next play. I’m happy the coaching staff and my teammates got faith in me to give me that play again and you know I made up for myself,” said Richard after the game.

Las Vegas eventually won, 34-24, in the club’s first game in Allegiant Stadium.

But it shows how much trust the coaching staff has in their players to bounce back and make plays on second chances.

With the Raiders building momentum, they will travel to Foxborough and take on the Patriots on Sunday afternoon, looking to stay undefeated.

How to watch or listen to the Las Vegas Raiders versus the New England Patriots Sunday?

TV: CBS 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

Radio: Raider Nation Radio

Odds: New England -5.5

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1