Las Vegas Raiders Jeff Heath Shines Post Dallas Cowboys

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath continues to shine after his departure from the Dallas Cowboys.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath was awarded the AFC Defensive Player of the Week award after his stellar performance on Week 10 versus the Broncos.

Heath woke up to a text message from a Raiders trainer and social media notifications that he had won the award.

In his first year as a Raider, Heath has made the most of the limited playing time.

As he did in his first seven years of his career in Dallas, the back-up safety has had most of his playing time in special teams.

After safety LaMarcus Joyner was placed on the COVID-19 list before the game, heath was called in to fill in on the Raiders secondary and what he did was above and beyond.

Heath would step-in and pick up two interceptions, two pass deflections, and a solo tackle on a crucial AFC West matchup that helped the Raiders improve to a 6-3 record on the season and 3-0 within the division.

"Anytime you help take points off the board, it's going to help the team a lot," said Heath on one of his interceptions coming off the red zone with 12 seconds left in the first half.

Heath's interceptions were both momentum-shifting plays that led to the Raiders 37-12 beat down on the Broncos.

He did have an opportunity to record a third interception. An overthrown pass by Drew Lock was heading towards Heath but was intercepted by linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski late in the fourth quarter.

The coaching staff has been speaking about the importance of forcing turnovers; winning the turnover battle usually wins games.

And as they prepare to take on the Chiefs on Sunday night, the Raiders will need to rattle Patrick Mahomes and force turnovers quickly, as the Raiders defense continues to get depleted to COVID-19.

