Raiders to Honor Madden with his Family at Allegiant Stadium

The Las Vegas Raiders will host a series of events at Allegiant Stadium to honor the Iconic Head Coach John Madden on Sunday.

This Sunday will mark the Las Vegas Raiders' first home game since the passing of the Iconic Head Coach, John Madden.

The Raiders have planned a series of events at Allegiant Stadium that will allow attending fans a once-in-a-lifetime experience and opportunity to honor Madden.

Raider Nation will have access to historical elements from Madden's iconic career, including the "Madden Cruiser."

An original Greyhound bus converted into the "Madden Cruiser I" in 1987 was the bus that became Madden’s road office.

Logging over 80,000 miles annually, it transported Madden to all his broadcast games across the country after he decided he no longer wanted to fly. The iconic bus was later donated to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

An interactive timeline display will showcase special moments in Madden's life—including his pre-pro football days, Raiders coaching career, his time in the broadcast booth, his Pro Football Hall of Fame bust, and the Madden Video Game.

Wall structures will be set up around the stadium where fans will have a chance to write their thoughts and memories of Coach Madden.

Life is a full circle

Prior to kick-off, Virginia Madden, wife of John Madden, accompanied by members of the Madden family will have the honor to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch.

It is a fitting gesture that the Madden family carry out the honor as it was John Madden who was the first to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch on October 18, 2011, as a tribute to Mr. Davis' legacy and enduring vision that "the fire that burns the brightest in the Raiders' organization is the will to win."

It will be a special moment for the entire Madden family in which they can share with Raider Nation this Sunday.

