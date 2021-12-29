John Madden, Raiders Legendary Head Coach Dies at 85

The Las Vegas Raiders mourn the loss of their legendary head coach who won the franchise's first Super Bowl Championship.

An Icon, A Hall of Fame Head Coach, A Broadcaster, A Super Bowl Champion, and most important, A Raider.

Raiders legendary head coach John Madden passed away Tuesday morning at the age of 85.

The NFL announced the passing of Madden with a statement from the Commissioner.

“Earlier today we received the sad news that the great John Madden died unexpectedly this morning. He was 85.”

"On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. "We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

"Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today."

Madden’s legendary coaching career began in 1967 when owner Al Davis hired Madden to be the AFL’s Oakland Raiders linebackers coach. He was then hired to be the Raiders head coach in 1969 at the age of 32 and was named AFL Coach of the Year.

Under Madden, Oakland never suffered a losing season, going 103-32-7 in the regular season and a 9-7 postseason record.

His overall record of 112-39-7 (.759 winning percentage), during the regular season, ranks highest among coaches with 100 career victories.

Madden would lead his Raiders victory in Pasadena, Calif., over the Minnesota Vikings in Super XI at the Rose Bowl stadium, winning the franchise's first Super Bowl Championship.

He would retire from coaching after the 1978 season and went into the broadcasting booth.

Madden was a leading pro football analyst and commentator for ABC, CBS, and NBC, and he retired from broadcasting following the 2008 season.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a head coach in 2006.

His name bears the iconic video game series, Madden, which has been part of homes for so many generations.

Madden was football, and he will continue to be.

The NFL might have lost an icon on Tuesday, but he will never be forgotten.

