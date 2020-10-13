Jon Gruden Not a Fan of Bye Weeks, Until This Year

The victory last Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs shows how crucial it is to have players return from injury.

The Las Vegas Raiders came into week five with 19 players listed on the injury report and five on injured reserve.

And with the return of Henry Ruggs III and Trent Brown on offense, it demonstrated how explosive the offense could be if everyone is healthy.

Now the Raiders find themselves building up momentum right before their bye week on week six, and that might not be a bad thing after all.

The Silver and Black will have the entire week to evaluate the injured and hopeful players and hope they can return to practice for their week seven matchup against Tom Brady and the Bucs.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden may not be a fan of goodbye weeks, but with the team's circumstances, he has an exception for the upcoming week this weekend.

"I'm not a big fan of the bye weeks, I never really have been. I like to keep playing, I'd like to play doubleheaders sometimes, but it is part of the schedule as you know so in some ways it will give Trent Brown an additional couple of days to respond to his first game. We're hoping Richie Incognito can come back. Maurice Hurst, Maliek Collins, Damon Arnette, Bryan Edwards, we got a lot of guys that are still on the mend. So I'll take this bye week, this year at this time," said Gruden on accepting the fact that the upcoming bye week gives some rest to the Raiders and more time for players to recover from injury.

Giving Trent Brown more time to respond will only help him and the offensive line against the Chiefs.

The bye week will also allow Maliek Collins to recover from the illness and shoulder injury that kept him out on last week's game.

It also gives Maurice Hurst, who tested positive for COVID-19, more time to a speedy recovery.

Gruden is also hopeful of getting Edwards back on the lineup, after missing a few games with a foot and ankle injury.

Rookie linebacker Tanner Muse has been eligible to return from injured reserve. Simultaneously, cornerback Damon Arnette and defensive tackle Daniel Ross will be eligible to return before week seven's matchup against the Bucs.

No matter the situation, the Raiders find themselves building momentum at the right time. While the rest of the NFL is starting to give respect to the Raiders, the Raiders are only getting better by resting and bringing back players from injury.

