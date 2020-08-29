SI.com
RaiderMaven
Jon Gruden's Las Vegas Raiders: Time Off for Rest, Education

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Henderson, Nev. -- No matter what side of the political aisle you sit on, all Americans can agree that we are enduring a crisis in our nation. Because the current situation impacts all people, that means the players you know and love for your favorite team are in the middle of it as well.

So during the brutal heat of training camp here in Henderson, Coach Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders decided to give his team 36 hours off for education and rest.

"That's the number one thing right now, is looking into every man's well-being," Gruden said. "They have families, moms and dads and wives and kids, friends. I'm worried about this virus. I tell you I know people that have lost their job over this virus, people that are struggling right now. And there is a lot of hatred out there and it really concerns me. I pray that everybody can open their heart and get on the same team politically, socially, and always."

It is impossible to pretend the crisis our nation currently faces on several fronts doesn't exist. Congratulations to Gruden for being proactive.

"I pray that everybody can open their heart and get on the same page politically, socially, and always," Gruden said. "And I told our team, especially our leadership after visiting with them, I want them to take tomorrow off. I'm going to give them a portion of Sunday off to research what's really going on and educate themselves on where we are. And when we do come back together as a 53-man team, you'll see the Raiders are going to do something to make life better for somebody."

For Gruden, this isn't political. It is about making a difference and being the change. Coaching the most diverse and socially aware professional sports franchise in the world, he gets it.

"We are going to make an impact, not just protesting and not just tweeting. We are going to do something as a football team and we're going to prove it. So, the big thing is get away from the game here for a little bit, gather your thoughts, do some research, don't make an emotional statement, make an educational one. And I think our players are excited to do that."

