Josh Jacobs Ranked in Top Ten Players Drafted in 2019

Darin Alexander Baydoun

When it comes to drafting running backs in the first round, the general opinion is not to waste your time. There’re always ones in the later rounds that can give teams the same production for better value, which can be real. It’s also true, though, that if you take any prospect in the first round, it’s usually because the talent warrants it. 

Even though Josh Jacobs is a running back, that didn’t stop the Las Vegas Raiders from valuing his talent at the 24th pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. He then rewarded that faith by rushing for 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns at 4.8 yards a pop in 13 games. He immediately became a focal point of the Raiders offense committed to running the football. It’s this combination of talent, production, and team fit that has NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks ranking Jacobs as already the seventh-best player from the 2019 draft class. 

“Jon Gruden’s desire to pound the rock could make Jacobs a full-blown star in year 2,” said Brooks. “The hard-nosed runner showed immense promise as a first-year starter on the way to cracking the 1,000-yard mark (1,150 rushing yards, to be exact) in 13 games. He flashes make-you-miss ability in the hole with a touch of explosive power and pop that makes defenders pause before approaching No. 28. Considering how intent the Raiders are on running the ball to alleviate some of the pressure on Derek Carr, Jacobs could make a run at the rushing crown during his sophomore campaign.” 

It doesn’t seem like to lot to argue with there. Health permitting, Jacobs could become the next great Raiders back, and like Brooks said, with Jon Gruden wanting to run the football, he’ll have to climb even higher on that list in the future. 

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

