Josh Jacobs Ranked Highest Offensive Rookie Season in NFL

If there was just another reason why Raider Nation should be proud and excited about heading into the 2020 NFL season, well look no further because Josh Jacobs has just received another accolade.

As training camp ensues, PFF has Jacobs as the highest-graded offensive rookie of 2019 at 87.1, ahead of Washington's Terry McLaurin, Titans A.J. Brown, and NFL's Rookie of the Year Kyle Murray.

Earlier this year, Jacobs has graded the second-highest rushing grade and second highest-graded running back in 2019, trailing Nick Chubb of the Browns.

Jacobs was also named the second-most elusive running back in the NFL.

The uprising running back earned a spot on PFF's All-Rookie team in 2019, along with teammate, tight end Foster Moreau.

Recently, Jacobs was ranked No.72 in the NFL's Top 100 players in 2020, voted by the players.

NFL Networks' Nate Burleson said, "He doesn't look like a rookie, maybe if you see his face or listen to the way he talks, yeah-- He kind of looks like a young man, but he doesn't run like it. He runs angry; he runs like he has been here before."

Jacobs, selected in the first-round (24th overall) of the 2019 NFL draft, had a fantastic rookie season.

In that rookie season, he racked up 1,150 rushing yards on 242 carries, adding seven touchdowns. He finished as the 10th-best running back averaging 4.8 yards per carrying and 88.3 rushing yards a game, third-most last season.

While he wasn't so productive in the passing game, Jacobs managed to add 20 receptions for 166 yards.

His lone fumble came against the Bengals in week 11.

With a year under his belt, the Raiders will be expecting more from Jacobs.

The expectations keep rising; everyone in the media is starting to recognize this young man, who is just beginning to scratch the surface.

Expect Jacobs to have a big leap in year two under Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. Gruden has come out to say that he will try to utilize Jacobs more in the offense.

If 2020 looks better than 2019, expect Jacobs to be a Pro-Bowler and this year's rushing leader.

Let's hope he stays healthy, Raider Nation.

