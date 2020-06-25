RaiderMaven
2020 Preview: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

Hikaru Kudo

While the 2020 football season is still months away, it's never too early to start previewing the season. In this series, I'll preview every game in the Raiders' regular-season and take a look into each opponent. In week nine, the Raiders traveled to the brand-new SoFi Stadium to play against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Chargers looking to bounce back

After a disappointing 5-11 record last year, the Los Angeles Chargers made some off-season moves that look promising.

Their first-round pick was quarterback Justin Herbert from Oregon, who completed 66.8 percent of his passes and threw 32 touchdowns last season. He'll be competing against quarterback Tyrod Taylor for the starting job.

Besides, former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick may be a target for the backup position if he decides to resume his football career.

In terms of defense, the Chargers finished fifth in the league in pass defense last season and were ranked 14th in the league in points allowed.

To improve on these numbers, the Chargers traded up in the first round and took linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. from Oklahoma. Combine Murray with the off-season free agency signing of veteran four-time Pro Bowler cornerback Chris Harris, who won Super Bowl XLIX with the Denver Broncos; the Chargers defense should have more success this season.

Attack from the Left

During the off-season, it's hard to judge a team and how well they'll be playing nine weeks into the regular season. However, we can still look at the personnel openings and determine where there might be a problem.

For the Chargers, the apparent opening lies in the left tackle. With the departure of Russel Okung to the Panthers, the battle will begin between Sam Tevi and Trey Pipkins for the starting position.

This is the point of attack for the Raiders.

Las Vegas Raiders' second-year defensive end Maxx Crosby needs to step up and attack the quarterback, whether Taylor, Herbert, or Kaepernick.

By doing so, this forces the Chargers to run the ball more often with running back Austin Ekeler, who is mediocre at best. Last year, Ekeler ran for 557 yards, averaged 4.2 yards per carry and ran into the end zone just three times.

These stops, in return, give more possessions to the offense. With the tools quarterback Derek Carr has in his back pocket with first-round pick wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, tight end Jason Witten and the potential with running back Josh Jacobs, the Raiders should be able to get some points on the board.

In other words, the key to defeating the Chargers is simple—attack from the left. 

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

