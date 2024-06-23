Key 2024 Opponent, Accumulating Former Raiders at Fascinating Rate
A lot of attention will be on the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 17 matchup with the New Orleans Saints this coming season, mainly because it will likely be the first time quarterback Derek Carr plays his former team.
But Carr won't be the only one having a reunion.
As of now, there are eight former Raiders on New Orleans' roster. Not only would it be a reunion for them, but on the other side, new Raiders offensive lineman Andrus Peat will be facing the team he called home for nine seasons.
Carr, of course, will be the story of the game. The four-time Pro Bowler spent nine seasons with the Silver and Black, having left as the franchise's all-time leader in passing yards (35,222), passing touchdowns (217), and completions (3,201). Despite not having been able to lead the Raiders to a playoff victory, he is considered one of the greatest quarterbacks in the club's history.
Carr isn't the only former Raiders quarterback currently in New Orleans. The Saints also have Nathan Peterman, who spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Raiders.
Former Raiders tight ends Foster Moreau and Jesper Horsted are also on the Saints. Moreau played four seasons for the Raiders, who drafted him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Horsted played two seasons for the Silver and Black. He was signed by New Orleans on June 14.
Former Raiders defensive lineman Kendel Vickers is also on the Saints. He spent three seasons in Las Vegas, where he played in 25 games.
One of the more notable former Raiders on the Saints right now is safety Johnathan Abram. Abram was a key asset for Las Vegas' defense during the team's run to the 2021 postseason, recording a career-best 116 tackles in just 14 games.
The Raiders drafted Abram in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He would play 36 games in three-plus seasons with the club.
Abram's former Raiders teammate in the secondary, Roderic Teamer, is also in New Orleans. Teamer in 33 games with Las Vegas before the club released him last November.
Last, but not least, the Saints currently have former Raiders offensive tackle Justin Herron on their roster as well. Herron was waived by the Raiders last December after playing just seven games in two seasons with the club.
The Raiders will face the Saints in New Orleans on Sunday, Dec. 29.
