The UCLA Bruins and the Las Vegas Raiders Kolton Miller has emerged as an NFL superstar.

The Las Vegas Raiders offensive line bounced back after back-to-back losses.

It was a big shock, a bit weird the last couple of weeks, trying to figure things out and moving players around, but credit the players for believing in the coaches.

And for the second time this season, the offensive line has helped the offense reach over 100 yards rushing.

"Coming from last game to this game, really sticking to plan to run the ball, and those small runs become big runs and then we set up the play action. We're really starting to get that rhythm and it's worked out great for us," said Raiders starting left tackle, Kolton Miller.

The Raiders had asked rookie tackle Alex Leatherwood to move positions from right tackle to right guard in the middle of the season after playing left tackle in college.

He went through some growing pains, but he has made huge strides with Brandon Parker and John Simpson. They all have looked to have a firmer pocket presence, and the progression keeps showing every week.

"We had some fun out there, I mean it was a really awesome game and when we're able to drive the ball downfield and you're leaning on them, we're getting some big passes man is awesome," said Miller on dominating the Eagles defensive line.

Miller, the pride of the UCLA Bruins and the Las Vegas Raiders, has emerged on and off the field as a true superstar.

Another game without allowing a sack, and it wasn't just the offensive line making plays, tight end Foster Moreau was out there making huge blocks in both the passing and run game.

Two injuries have set back the Raiders O-line. Denzelle Good went out with a season-ending injury. In contrast, Richie Incognito has been sidelined with an injury. Without Incognito's presence on the field, Miller has stepped to be the leader in the young offensive line, and it has shown in his progression.

