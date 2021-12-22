Hankins, Thomas Stood Out for Las Vegas Raiders

After watching the film, Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia was impressed with both Johnathan Hankins and Solomon Thomas's performance.

Sometimes, it’s not about the numbers or what the play looked like from the sideline but rather if players were effective during integral moments of the game.

In the case of both Johnathan Hankins and Solomon Thomas, Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia was impressed with their performances against the Cleveland Browns.

Bisaccia specifically was impressed with their work on the final drive to get the ball back in order to set up for Daniel Carlson’s 48-yard game-winning field goal.

"I thought inside, Johnathan Hankins and Solomon Thomas, they've been great against the run all year, but it was exceptional, not only throughout the game, but certainly that last drive where our defense stopped them and gave us a chance to get the ball back,” Bisaccia said.

“But both of those guys. It's hard to see sometimes from the sideline like you talked about, but when you turn the tape on, and you see the force that Hank is playing with inside and you see what Solomon is doing on the retrace and making a big tackle for a three-yard gain and those guys coming out of the stack."

Hankins ended the day with four tackles including one solo tackle while Thomas just had one solo tackle on the day.

But their defensive work on the ball made a big impact nonetheless in order to secure the victory for the Silver and Black.

