Two-Time Super Bowl Champ and Raider Mike Davis Dies at 65

Former Raider and two-time Super Bowl Champ Mike Davis passed away at 65. He is known for the iconic interception called the, "Red Right 88".

The Raider Family lost a member yesterday.

Former Raiders safety Mike Davis, who made one of the biggest plays in the franchise’s history, died at the age of 65.

“The Raiders Family is deeply saddened by the passing of Mike Davis,” The Silver and Black said in a statement. “Mike made one of the most famous plays in franchise history, the "Red Right 88" interception to clinch the 1980 AFC Divisional playoff game in Cleveland. The win secured a place in the AFC Championship Game for the Raiders, who would then go on to win Super Bowl XV.”

Davis was initially selected by the then-Oakland Raiders in 1977. Of 115 career games played, 107 were with the Raiders. The only other team he played for during his career is in 1987 with the Chargers.

During his career, Davis made 11 interceptions and 12 fumble recoveries during the regular season.

Davis also has two rings under his belt, Super Bowl XV and Super Bowl XVIII.

“Mike was a beloved teammate, friend and cherished part of our family,” the Raiders organization said. “The thoughts and prayers of the Raider Nation are with Mike's family: Mary, Mike Jr. and Allen. Mike will forever be in our hearts and minds.”

