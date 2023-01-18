First-Year Raider Evaluations: Chandler Jones

Much to Raider Nation's surprise, first-year Las Vegas Raider Chandler Jones wasn't the Pro Bowler in 2022 that he has been in recent years.

Jones finished the season with only 4.5 sacks after totaling ten last season with the Arizona Cardinals. He added just three tackles for losses this season, despite having 12 the year before.

The four-time Pro Bowler did, however, have some big moments throughout the season, including, of course, what was perhaps the top play from any team this year, his 48-yard walk-off touchdown on a fumble return against the New England Patriots in Week 15.

Jones's best game by far was the Raiders' Week 13 win over the Los Angeles Chargers when he registered 3.0 sacks, six combined tackles, two tackles for losses, five quarterback hits, a pass defensed, and a forced fumble and recovery.

It was clear that the veteran edge rusher's game had much more of an impact in the season's final stretch before he went down with an elbow injury in Week 16 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Considering he had just come off a Pro Bowl season, it might be too soon to play the age card, as Jones clearly showed what he can still bring to the table at some points this season.

Jones, who is fourth among active players with 112 career sacks, is still an asset that any time should want on its defense, and the Raiders should feel fortunate to have him.

The NFL Scouting Combine is Feb. 28-March 6, 2023, held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. March 7, 2023, before 4 p.m. EST is the club's deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 13-15 is the free agent negotiation period. During the time starting at 12 p.m. EST on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. EST on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4 p.m. EST on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Year and Free Agency period begins at 4 p.m. EST on March 15. The Raiders are expected to be significant players in the free agent market this season.

Please tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.