The Raiderettes to Hold its 60th Anniversary Reunion

Once a Raiderette, Always a Raiderette.

That’s been the case for the Las Vegas Raiderettes for six decades and as they come close to celebrating their 60th anniversary over the weekend, they will have the opportunity to welcome back alumni to their new home of Las Vegas.

Raiderettes from every decade since the inaugural season in 1961 will gather in Las Vegas and reminisce about their time as members of the best cheerleading team in sports history.

"I don't think Vegas knows what's about to hit them," said Raiderettes Director Tiphanie McNiff. "It's hard to put into words what this experience means to me. Having the opportunity to celebrate with women spanning over six decades will be amazing and I'm looking forward to it."

Over 500 Raiderettes Alumni are set to assemble in the anniversary reunion, which will include a celebratory return to the field to perform a routine dance at halftime of Sunday’s Las Vegas Raiders 2022 home preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiderettes, also known as Football's Fabulous Females, have evolved from a team of high school majorettes to a top-flight professional cheerleading unit.

Since their formation in 1961, the Raiderettes have been more than just a cheerleading squad.

We’ve seen them grace the sidelines of all Raiders home games, they’ve been present at all team activities, and have continued to be heavily involved in community outreach events.

They have also performed near and far, including at Raiders International Series games, during overseas troop visits, on goodwill tours, and Pro Bowls.

“I auditioned to be a Raiderette because I wanted to be an ambassador and role model for the Raiders organization. As well as continuing my passion for dance and being a part of an amazing, supportive sisterhood,” rookie Raiderette Paige said.

The Raiderettes Studio, a 20,000 square foot facility decorated with the rich history of the Raiderettes, is located a short walk from Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center and Raiders Headquarters in Henderson.

The Studio now serves as the base for squad practices, meetings, and staff offices and was recently opened to the public this summer as the Raiderettes offered children the opportunity to participate in Junior Raiderettes Camps.

The former Raiderettes will have a pleasant return to what hopes to bring a new wave of great memories.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.



Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @JAlvaradoNews