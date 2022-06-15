Raiderettes to Offer Junior Raiderette Summer Camps

The Raiderettes are hosting a series of Junior Raiderettes summer camps at their state-of-the-art dance studio.

If you’re looking for an activity for your young ones to participate in this summer, look no further.

The Las Vegas Raiderettes are currently taking sign ups for this year’s Junior Raiderette Summer Camps.

This summer, the Raiderettes are offering children the opportunity to participate in Junior Raiderettes Camps that will take place inside the same, new, state-of-the-art Studio that Football’s Fabulous Females utilize to prepare for their sideline performances during Las Vegas Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium.

In the search for the next generation of Junior Raiderettes, the dates for the camp are split up in three different dates, separated to the appropriate age group.

Ages 4-7 will be on July 12-14 from 12:30 pm-4:30 pm; ages 8-11 on July 19-21 from 10 am-4 pm; while ages 12-14 begin July 26-28 from 10 am-4 pm.

The Junior Raiderette Summer Camp is a once in lifetime experience that the children will never forget.

All participants of the camp will be taught by Raiderettes choreographers squad members.

The camps are structured to foster team building and establish friendships and memories that will last a lifetime. Each child will receive a Junior Raiderettes T-shirt and poms and will perform in front of their families on the final day of their respective session inside The Studio – the 20,000 square foot facility located a short walk from Raiders Headquarters and Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in the city of Henderson.

The Studio serves as the base for squad practices, meetings, and staff offices and the decor also celebrates the rich history of the Raiderettes.

Since their formation in 1961, the Raiderettes have been more than just a cheerleading squad gracing the sidelines of all Raiders home games, and events, they have been as heavily involved in the Las Vegas communities as the Las Vegas Raiders have been since arriving to their new home.

In addition to their appearances, the Raiderettes offer the Junior Raiderette program, which offers an exciting opportunity for children and teens to participate in an on-field performance alongside “Football’s Fabulous Females.”

For more information on how to register for the camp and Raiderette news, please go to https://raiderettesthestudio.com/camps.

