Josh Jacobs, Darren Waller named 2020 – 2021 Pro Bowl List

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs and tight end Darren Waller were named to the 2020 - 2021 Pro Bowl list.

Running back Josh Jacobs and tight end Darren Waller were both selected to the 2020 – 2021 Pro Bowl list.

It is the first time in both of their careers to be selected to the Pro Bowl in their careers.

Jacobs is currently sixth in the NFL with 907 rushing yards. Jacobs missed one game due to injury. He has 10 touchdowns on the season, which is tied for sixth in the league.

Waller was named to the Pro Bowl list alongside Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. In 14 games, Waller has caught 93 passes for 967 yards and eight touchdowns.

He has by far been the most effective in receiving yards this season for the Silver and Black.

Four other players finished Pro Bowl fan voting in the top ten in their respective positions.

Placekicker Daniel Carlson finished sixth in voting while safety Johnathan Abram finished seventh. Fullback Alec Ingold finished ninth in voting.

Surprisingly, center Rodney Hudson finished fifth among all centers.

Waller finished second behind Kelce in Pro Bowl fan voting while Jacobs finished fourth.

The Pro Bowl roster is determined by a mix of votes of fans, players and coaches.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Pro Bowl game has been canceled. No alternates were announced for this year’s Pro Bowl team.

Allegiant Stadium was originally the venue for the 2020 – 2021 Pro Bowl game. Due to the cancellation, the 2022 Pro Bowl will be hosted by Allegiant Stadium at the conclusion of the 2021 – 2022 season.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1