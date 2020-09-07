Las Vegas Raiders Will Have a 10-6 Season

We’re under a week away until game day.

On Sunday, the Silver and Black are kicking off their inaugural season as the Las Vegas Raiders by traveling to the Panthers.

With the season just around the corner and the rosters finalized, right now is the prime time to make predictions about this season.

I believe the Raiders will have a 10-6 season. Here’s why.

Offense Will Deliver

With a young offensive core, the Raiders have a pretty solid offense, filling the much-needed empty void of a wide receiver with first-round pick Henry Ruggs III out of Alabama.

Looking at the depth chart, everyone is back healthy this year – a major issue for the Silver and Black last season and a major reason why the Raiders went 7-9 last year.

I believe quarterback Derek Carr is underrated and deserves more credit than he gets. For those of you wondering how Carr has no excuses now since he has one of the best and youngest receiving cores in the league.

Protection is also back in gear as guard Richie Incognito and center Rodney Hudson are both back and healthy, with the pair defending Carr and must allow Carr to get comfortable in the pocket early this season, another thing I believe is key to a successful Raiders season.

Defensive Changes

As soon as the 2019 season stopped, both Coach Jon Gruden and General Manager Mike Mayock knew that the defense needed help this off-season.

The biggest addition to the Raiders this off-season has to be first-round pick rookie Damon Arnette. The cornerback has a phenomenal season with the Buckeyes and immediately make an impact on the field opposite of Johnathan Abram, a man who is coming off of injury. This is Abram’s defacto first year as he suffered a torn rotator cuff last season, sidelining him for the year.

Both linebackers Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski, pick-ups during the free agency, pretty much rebuilt the linebacker group. From the Rams and Bears respectively, both have proven on the field that they can deliver and defend.

Having a solid defense in the mid-field will be a major key to a successful Raiders defense. Limit the opponent’s options and force the opponent to throw down the field.

Record Prediction

Realistically speaking, the two teams the Raiders are going to lose to are the Chiefs and Broncos, which are major blows to the Silver and Black fan base and probably not most want to hear. Both are stacked and well established, and the Chiefs are coming off a Super Bowl win.

The Buccaneers are a loss because, by the time the Raiders meet them in Week 7, I think Tom Brady has figured out his new system.

The Bills are a loss for the Raiders because of their defense. When their defense only allowed 16.2 points per game, the second-fewest in the league last season, the Silver and Black offense is just too young this year to beat them.

Ultimately, I think no matter how it works out, it’s going to be a 10-6 season for the Raiders. An improvement from last year and a way to wiggle into the playoffs, something that would be remarkable for the franchise that made a huge transition to the gambling capital of the world this off-season.

