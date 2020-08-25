Las Vegas Raiders 2020 Season Preview

Henderson, Nev. --The Las Vegas Raiders are just a few short months removed from the 2019 season, but even with the move from Oakland, they are even farther away from what they were.

In a masterful offseason led by Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden, the Raiders have built off an exceptional 2019 draft class with a 2020 NFL Draft that could be even better. They were wise in their spending on free agents. They brought in affordable veterans who lead on and off the field.

In 2919 they had the makings of something special.

But as the season wore on, they didn't have the depth that it takes to be a legitimate playoff team, let alone a Super Bowl contender. They do now.

While we are not predicting a Super Bowl in 2020, the Silver and Black are trending in that direction with a massive haul of talented young players with a perfect mix of veterans showing them how the game is played in every area of professional football.

In 2020, the Las Vegas Raiders will no longer be the prey; they are the predators. They are a band of Silver and Black predators.

Offense

The 2020 Las Vegas Raiders offense is loaded. Last season Derek Carr had surprising statistics that went unnoticed as the team got decimated by injury.

Now Derek Carr will have to figure out how to get the ball to so many weapons, rather than wondering if he can block and catch while still playing quarterback. Carr is a seasoned veteran. a superstar who knows how and where to distribute the ball. It wasn't his fault he didn't have healthy weapons around him last season.

The Raider offense has the best tight end in all of football with Darren Waller. His backup includes future Hall of Famer Jason Witten, who has brought in not only a terrific resume but has been a coach on the field and the locker room, teaching guys how professionals perform and behave.

Josh Jacobs enters his second season as one of the National Football League's elite running backs. He backed up by a rookie in Lynn Bowden, who has to learn how to pass block effectively, but would make Harry Houdini blush when the ball is in his hands.

The wide receiver room is flush with talented, high-end professional players. Henry Ruggs III is the speedster out of Alabama entering his rookie season. He has sure hands and is dedicated to downfield blocking with a toughness that only makes Jacobs better.

Entering the draft, the Raiders wanted either Ruggs or Bryab Edwards. They got both. Edwards plays like a seasoned veteran already, and Raider Maven predicted early in camp that he would burst into the starting lineup at some point this season. Zay Jones and the most underrated player in the NFL Hunter Renfrow propels the Raiders from good to elite.

Lost with all of the skill players is that the Raiders have the best offensive line in the NFL. They are hostile, mobile, and agile, and everyone knows you win at the point of attack.

Defense

Moments after the 2019 season ended, while many were packing their bags to move to Las Vegas, Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden were working on revamping the defense. They needed help.

They attacked free agency bring in Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkowski. Both will start, and both immediately upgrade the defense. One of two key and underrated draft picks on the defense was Tanner Muse.

Must is a virtual Swiss Army Knife of talent who is transitioning to linebacker. While he has made rookie mistakes in adjusting to his new position, he has flashed brilliantly and has people privately whispering about his future. All three of these men are fearsome hitters, with incredible football minds and high character people.

On the defensive line, Clelin Ferrell leads the Silver and Black. He has added the ability this offseason to slide outside in and will be a significant mismatch for an offensive lineman. Ferrell's most excellent skill is that he is teachable. The most important free agent Mayock and Gruden brought in was Rod Marinelli to coach the defensive line.

Maxx Crosby is a certain Pro Bowl talent who is the most promising young defensive lineman in the National Football League. Add to the mix players like Carl Nassib, Arden Key, and Maliek Collins and more; you see why the Raiders are not hopeful, they are expectant. You win at the point of attack, and on both sides of the ball, they are loaded.

Damon Arnette was the first-round steal. He will start immediately and be an impact player as a cornerback.

The second biggest underrated pick was Amik Robertson. He is raw but terrific. The Raiders are very young at the corner, but that doesn't mean void of talent.

Johnathan Abram is back healthy after showing limited, but promising signs of stardom before the injury. Damarious Randall is an excellent safety, and Jeff Heath is a veteran presence that lends to stability.

Predicted Record

When I look at the Raiders schedule, I see nine games that I am 70% confident in them winning. There are five games that I am 70% sure they will lose. Ironically, three of those games I think they lose only because of the travel. There are two games I can't put my finger on. I am not 70% convinced either way. So I say they go 10-6, make the playoffs, and set up 2021 as a magical season.

Expected Depth Chart

Specialists

Punter A.J. Cole

Kicker Daniel Carlson

LS Trent Sieg

Quarterback

Derek Carr Marcus Mariota

Running Back

Josh Jacobs Lynn Bowden

Fullback

Alec Ingold

Tight End

Darren Waller Jason Witten

Wide Receiver

Henry Ruggs III Bryan Edwards Hunter Renfrow Zay Jones Tyrell Williams Nelson Agholor

Offensive Line

Kolton Miller Richie Incognito Rodney Hudson Gabe Jackson Trent Brown David Sharp John Simpson Andre James Denzelle Good Sam Young

Linebacker

Cory Littleton Nick Kwiatkoski Nicholas Morrow Javin White Tanner Muse

Defensive Tackle

Maliek Collins Johnathan Hankins Mo Hurst Daniel Ross

Defensive End

Clelin Ferrell Maxx Crosby Carl Nassib Arden Key

Cornerbacks

Damon Arnett Trayvon Mullen Lamarcus Joyner Prince Amukamara

Safety