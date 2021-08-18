Rookie OT Alex Leatherwood Off to Good Start

Raiders first-round pick offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood showed a taste of what he can do on the field this past weekend.

After preseason Week 1 and his first exhibition NFL game under his belt, rookie first-round pick offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood is off to a good start.

Albeit, Leatherwood still has ways to go.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden had the following to say after the Week 1 preseason against the Seattle Seahawks.

"He's my locker mate so we talk a good bit,” Gruden said via Raiders.com.

“He's a little quiet as a rookie, but I think he always comes to work and obviously I didn't see too much but felt pretty clean when he was out there."

Quiet might not necessarily be rookies should be, but Leatherwood made an impact on the field and started to show why he was this year’s first-round draft pick.

Gruden was impressed by the offense as a whole during preseason Week 1.

"I told not just the running backs, but obviously the offensive line at the end, I mean it was four-minute drill kind of the whole fourth quarter and they were just mauling people,” Gruden said.

“I told all of the O-line that it was pretty fun to hand the ball off and you look back and there's a huge hole and then to see the running backs obviously hit the hole, break tackles; really happy for all those guys."

The rookie first-round pick is off to a good start. It’s up to him now to keep moving in the upward direction as the regular season approaches.

