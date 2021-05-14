2021 Numbers Issued to Raiders Rookies and Free Agents

The Raiders newest rookies as well as veterans were assigned numbers on Tuesday. Three existing Raider players changed their numbers from last season.

The Raiders released the first batch of new numbers on Tuesday.

Rookies were assigned by the following numbers by the Silver and Black.

- Offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood – 70

- Safety Trevon Moehrig – 25

- Safety Tyreee Gillespie – 37

- Cornerback Nate Hobbs – 39

- Defensive back Divine Deablo – 49

- Defensive back Malcolm Koonce – 56

- Center Jimmy Morrissey – 65

The following veterans received new numbers from the Raiders:

- Wide receiver John Brown – 15

- Wide receiver Willie Snead IV – 17

- Running back Kenyan Drake – 23

- Cornerback Rasul Douglas – 29

- Safety Karl Joseph – 43

- Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue – 91

- Defensive tackle Solomon Thomas – 92

- Defensive end Clelin Ferrell – 99

Notably, defensive end Clelin Ferrell was reassigned to 99, He used to wear 96 for the Silver and Blac. Ferrell wore 99 back in Clemson. Arden Key wore the number last season but subsequently was cut from the team this offseason.

In addition, defensive linemen Kendal Vickers was resigned to 93. He formerly wore 91. 91 instead, was picked up by defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. Daniel Ross wore 93 last season but was cut from the team this offseason.

All numbers are subject to change following Training Camp and the 53-man roster cutdown.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin