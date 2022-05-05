NFL Media Gives Kudos to Las Vegas For Draft

Not only was the 2022 NFL Draft a big weekend for the Las Vegas Raiders, but it was a special event for the host city as well.

Las Vegas became only the 11th city to ever host the NFL Draft last Thursday. The event came a few months after Allegiant Stadium hosted the 2022 Pro Bowl.

According to NFL Network's Rich Eisen, this year's NFL Draft was a major success.

"What do you want in a town that hosts a major NFL event?" Eisen asked on Monday's edition of "The Rich Eisen Show." "Here's what you want ... nightlife, OK that's one thing, good places to eat, no problems getting a hotel, easy to get around or easy to get a taxi or a ride-share or even best: walking.

" ... You want all that. And you want energy. My God, is Las Vegas the perfect town for a major NFL event. We've all known it for a long time. We've all suspected it for some time. But a very warm place would've had to have frozen over for something like that to happen. And I guess it must've frozen over. Because the draft was there, and it was superb. And the town, as you might expect, absorbed it. Absorbed it."

Eisen listed all the notable landmarks that highlight the appeal of the city of Las Vegas.

"Season's coming. Draft was perfect. I mean, this should be like the Olympics. Every other year, it goes to Vegas. Either the Super Bowl or the draft. Fans would go crazy. They came from all over the place.

" ... Oh my God, it was incredible. So bravo, Las Vegas, Nevada. Superb. A-plus. And everyone was so excited to have everybody from the NFL there, too. Because they love the NFL. That's another thing you want from a town with a big NFL event."

Las Vegas will host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024. Sin City is certainly stamping its name as a sports city and should be a destination for high-level sporting events for years to come.

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held in Kansas City, Mo.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter