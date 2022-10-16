Las Vegas Raiders Upcoming Schedule Looks Favorable

The Las Vegas Raiders were one of six teams to enter week six with a 1-4 record.

It is clear that it has been a bit of a disappointing start for the Raiders, but from the teams listed in the bottom of the league, only a few have the roster talent to turn things around.

The Raiders definitely have the star power to turn things around in the upcoming weeks.

The next six games are favorable for the Raiders. They have a chance to win at least four or all six, including four on the road.

The six upcoming opponents for the Raiders currently have a losing record.

If the Silver and Black plan on salvaging this season, this middle season stretch will be crucial in turning the season around.

Week 7: Houston Texans 1-3-1 record

The Texans haven’t given up just yet.

On paper the Raiders should easily win this one at home, but if they manage to lose this game, Head Coach Josh McDaniels can possibly have another long meeting with the team’s owner.

Week 8 at New Orleans Saints 2-3

The Saints offense is battling injuries and stability at quarterback, those factors may indeed hold the Saints back from making far this year.

Week 9 at Jacksonville Jaguars 2-3

The Jaguars are the biggest threat to the Raiders road trip to the South.

Super Bowl winning head Coach Doug Peterson has sparked this Jags team, and may have a shot of turning this team around sooner than expected.

Week 10 Indianapolis Colts 2-2-1

What has happened to the Colts offense? These struggles don’t look to get any better, any time soon.

A return to Allegiant Stadium is probably what the Raiders are looking for.

Week 11 at Denver Broncos 2-3

The Broncos on the road may be a tough one if they too try to salvage this season and it starts with Russell Wilson under center.

Week 12 at Seattle Seahawks 2-3

Wilson’s successor in Seattle has been Geno Smith, and he has come out to play.

The Raiders by then should be on a roll and knocking on the doors of the opposing quarterbacks.

The Texans will be in Las Vegas next week, in what looks to be the start of a good weeknd.

That game kicks off at 1:25 PM PT and can be seen on CBS.

