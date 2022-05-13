Raiders' Official 2022 Schedule Announced

It's finally here. NFL Network released every team's official 2022 schedule for this coming season on Thursday night.

Las Vegas' opponents had already been revealed prior to the announcement. It had been known that the Raiders would have eight home games against their division rivals, along with the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals, and the San Francisco 49ers.

The Raiders will head on the road to face nine opponents in their division rivals, along with the defending Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams, the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Seattle Seahawks, the New Orleans Saints, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Tennessee Titans.

Las Vegas' official 2022 schedule can be viewed below:

Week 1 will be a meeting between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers in a rematch of the ultimate showdown from the final game of the 2021 season that sent Las Vegas to the playoffs.

The Raiders' home opener will come in Week 2 against the Cardinals, which is scheduled for Sept. 18. It will be the first reunion between Chandler Jones and his former team.

Weeks 3 and 4 will be against the Titans and Denver Broncos, respectively.

Las Vegas will look to improve on its record against the Kansas City Chiefs last season when they take on the division rival in Week 5. Week 6 will serve as its bye week.

The Raiders will then face the Texans in Week 7, followed by their matchup with New Orleans in Week 8.

They will meet the Jaguars and Colts in Weeks 9 and 10, respectively, before heading to Denver for their second game against the Broncos.

Las Vegas then will travel to Seattle for its Week 11 matchup with the Seahawks before it returns home in Week 12 for its second meeting with the Chargers.

Week 14 will be one to watch when the Raiders take on the Rams on the road.

The Raiders' Week 15 matchup with the Patriots will serve as a reunion for a number of the new additions to Las Vegas' coaching staff, including head coach Josh McDaniels.

McDaniels spent 13 seasons as New England's offensive coordinator (2006-2008, 2012-2021).

Las Vegas' season will conclude with one final road game against the Steelers in Week 16, followed by back-to-back contests against the 49ers and Chiefs, respectively.

Get ready, Raider Nation. The season will be here before you know it.

