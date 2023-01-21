Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: T Dawand Jones, Ohio State

The Las Vegas Raiders can add quality depth and solidify the offensive line via the 2023 NFL Draft and are looking at T Dawand Jones from the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Las Vegas Raiders offensive line will be a priority this off-season.

Early retirements, injuries, and everything else depleted the Raiders' offensive line throughout the 2022 season.

A total of six offensive linemen are set to hit free agency, five as unrestricted free agents and one restricted free agent this off-season, which means the team will be busy evaluating their options via free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Raiders have options this off-season, they can go via free agency and pick up a few veteran linemen to step in and play, or they can use the draft to pick up young prospects to fill in the gaps.

In the meantime, we’ll be working alongside SI’s Draft Bible to get you the latest information on any potential offensive lineman prospects the Raiders may consider drafting.

“We’re going to continue to find players who fit what we look for, and continue to build this team in our vision, and I think we’re going to, at the same time, our goal is to win football games, and our goal for next year is to make an improvement over where we were this year,” Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler said.

Offensive lineman Dawand Jones, Ohio State Buckeyes

The Ohio State Buckeyes had two great tackles on their starting line this past season. One of them is set to get selected in the first round, and the second will be selected on Day Two of the draft.

Tackle Dawand Jones manned up at right tackle for the last two seasons and has played at least three games in his four-year career in Columbus.

“Size is astounding, length and mass that is visible from the nosebleeds,” Draft Bible said of Jones.

“Naturally wide base that remains consistent throughout his pass set. Hand fighting is non-negotiable. His innate length prohibits pass rushers from reaching his chest. Heavy hands that disrupt defenders trying to work a move. Plays long through the point of attack, as expected with his frame. Impressive anchor that is seldom threatened.”

Jones stands 6-8 and weighs 360 pounds, a mountain at right tackle which allowed only four sacks in his four-year career. He can take edge rushers out of the game and help move players back into the running game.

Although he might not be athletic, his strength and great technique make up for it.

The Raiders have plugged and played different players at right tackle, and while there was some prosperity, it wasn’t consistent.

In my opinion, Jones is a true right tackle who is the best at that position and can become the missing piece in the Raiders' offensive line.

Projected as a day two selection, the Raiders can select an elite prospect in the first round and later select Jones with another pick in the later rounds.

Jones has all the intangibles of becoming the Raiders' steal in this year’s draft.

The 2023 NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday, April 27, with the start of the first round.

The NFL Draft will occur at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo., ending with rounds five to seven on Saturday, April 29. ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network will broadcast all seven rounds.

The NFL Scouting Combine is Feb. 28-March 6, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. March 7, 2023, before 4 p.m. EST, is the club's deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 13-15 is the free agent negotiation period. Starting at 12 p.m. EST on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. EST on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4 p.m. EST on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Year and Free Agency period begins at 4 p.m. EST on March 15. The Raiders are expected to be significant players in the free-agent market this season.

Watch the NFL Playoffs live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.