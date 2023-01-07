Raiders Prospects in 2023 NFL Draft -- Top 5 Offensive Line

We’ve arrived at our final position of need for the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2023 NFL Draft, as today we’ll be looking closely at the top five offensive line prospects.

The Raiders are in desperate need of some protection up front and some long-term answers in the trenches. Tackle Kolton Miller and guard Dylan Parham have the left side locked down, but the Raiders should be looking to add some answers on the right side.

This offensive line draft features players projected to be franchise cornerstones and high risers with loads of potential. No matter who is at quarterback next year for the Raiders, he will need to be kept upright. Let’s look at the top five offensive line prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft.

--Paris Johnson Jr., T, Ohio State: Paris Johnson Jr. is widely considered a top 10 overall player in this draft class and one of the top two offensive linemen. Johnson stands at 6-6 and weighs 310 pounds. He is an elite run-blocker, finishes every play, and holds up well in pass protection due to his flexibility and athleticism. Johnson should be available when the Raiders make their top 10 selection, and he should be appealing to Las Vegas due to his positional versatility. The Raiders have some options if they draft Johnson, as he can play either tackle spot, as can Miller.

--Peter Skoronski, T, Northwestern: If Paris Johnson Jr. isn’t the top offensive line prospect, it’s Peter Skoronski. The Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year allowed only six pressures all season and zero sacks. He does a good job of winning at the point of attack and getting to the second level. He is a powerful blocker in the running game and is a stout pass protector. Skoronski is another tackle who can play either spot on the line, and just like Johnson, he should be available when the Raiders pick in the first round. Skoronski could make for a long-time franchise tackle.

--Broderick Jones, T, Georgia: A high riser in recent weeks, Broderick Jones is an elite athlete for his position. He stands at 6-4, weighs in at 310 pounds, and allowed only one quarterback hit and no sacks in 2022. Jones possesses the strength and lateral quickness required to hold off the best pass rushers in the league. He’s still fairly raw for the position but already excels in run blocking. Jones' pass blocking has a ways to go, but he has the potential to be very good. His stock has risen recently, so it might make sense for the Raiders to select him wherever they finish in the first round.

--O’Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida: O’Cyrus Torrence checks every box for an interior lineman when it comes to size. Standing at 6-5 and weighing in at 347 pounds, he makes for an absolute wall in the running game. He is far from a finished product as well, still needing some work in the technical department, but he has all the potential and athleticism to be a very good guard for a long time. Torrence could be available for the Raiders in the second round, and it would be wise to take him then.

--John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota: The top-ranked center in this draft class, John Michael Schmitz allowed no quarterback hits or sacks in his senior season with the Golden Gophers. Schmitz is a smart football player, able to read defenses and make all the correct blocks as a center. He excels in the running game, playing to the whistle and opening up big running lanes. He has some work to do in pass protection but has the physical makeup to hold up in that department. Schmitz is a player who likely won’t go in the first round, and if the Raiders want to find their center of the future in the second or third round, he could be their guy.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.