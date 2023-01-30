Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: LB/Edge Andre Carter II, Army

The Las Vegas Raiders can add one of the best pass rushers in this year’s draft by selecting Army’s edge rusher Andre Carter II.

As mentioned before, the Las Vegas Raiders will have a first look at 2023 draft prospects in next week’s Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will serve as the head coach of the National Team, which includes some of the best defensive pass rushers in this year's NFL Draft.

While players prepare for the Senior Bowl, we’ll be working alongside SI’s Draft Bible to get you the latest information on any potential pass rushers the Raiders may consider drafting.

“We’re going to continue to find players who fit what we look for, and continue to build this team in our vision, and I think we’re going to, at the same time, our goal is to win football games, and our goal for next year is to make an improvement over where we were this year,” Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler said.

LB/Edge Andre Carter II, Army Black Knights

“Known for his ferocious work ethic, Carter is an explosive playmaker who makes a living on the edge. He attacks quickly and violently with sudden movement, which helps him manufacture turnovers,” said Draft Bible on Carter.

The 6-7, 260 pound pass rusher recorded 41 tackles (21 solo), seven tackles for loss and four sacks last season.

The Army standout had a breakout season in 2021, totaling 44 tackles (32 solo), 18.5 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks and one interception.

At the end of the 2021 season, he was named to the AP All-American team, the first Black Knight to make that list in 31 years.

Carter will have an opportunity to impress the coaching staff and perhaps as get into the first round of the draft.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl will be televised on Saturday, February 4, on the NFL Network at 11:30 PST.

The NFL Draft will occur at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo., ending with rounds five to seven on Saturday, April 29. ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network will broadcast all seven rounds.

The NFL Scouting Combine is Feb. 28-March 6, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. March 7, 2023, before 4 p.m. EST, is the club's deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 13-15 is the free agent negotiation period. Starting at 12 p.m. EST on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. EST on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4 p.m. EST on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Year and Free Agency period begins at 4 p.m. EST on March 15. The Raiders are expected to be significant players in the free-agent market this season.

