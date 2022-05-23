The 50th Anniversary of Infamous “Immaculate Reception” Play

The 2022 seasons marks the 50th anniversary of the infamous "Immaculate Reception" which led the Steelers to beat the Raiders in the 1972 AFC Divisional Playoff game.

This December’s road trip to Heinz Field is set to be a special one for the Las Vegas Raiders.

This season marks the 50th anniversary of the infamous “Immaculate Reception Play” where the Pittsburgh Steelers won the 1972 AFC Divisional Playoff game in what is now considered one of the most famous plays in American Football history.

Playing at then Steelers' home Three Rivers Stadium, Pittsburgh quarterback Terry Bradshaw threw a pass to John Fuqua. The ball either bounced off the helmet of Raiders safety Jack Tatum or off the hands of Fuqua. Either way, Steelers fullback Franco Harris caught the deflected football and ran it to the end zone for the game-winning touchdown.

There is no doubt one of the most famous plays in American football history will be celebrated leading up to the Christmas Eve matchup between the pair at Heinz Field.

NFL Network will air the Christmas Eve special during prime time.

Kick-off is set for 5:15 PM PST / 8:15 PM PST.

As of late, the Silver and Black have found success against the Steelers as the Raiders have beaten Pittsburgh four of the past five times.

Who knows? Another infamous play may happen at this year’s matchup.

