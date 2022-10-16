Adams' Potential Punishment Likely to Be on Hold For Time Being

After falling to the Kansas City Chiefs by just a point last Monday, the Las Vegas Raiders took on more heat moments after the game when wide receiver Davante Adams pushed a photographer on his way to the tunnel.

The worker who was shoved filed a police report against Adams, having gone to the hospital with injuries.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that the NFL is unlikely to take disciplinary action until the legal process is resolved.

"Because Adams was criminally charged, his case is now considered a potential personal-conduct policy violation, which warrants a league investigation," Rapoport said. "However, if the case is resolved in any way -- legal charges are dropped, Adams pleads guilty, or any other outcome that concludes this situation -- a resolution would come quicker, sources informed of the situation say."

It seems as though Adams will still be suiting up for Week 7's matchup with the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

The five-time Pro Bowler has totaled 414 receiving yards and five touchdowns through the first five games of the season.

A court date is set for Nov. 10 at 1:30 p.m. in Kansas City.

Adams issued an apology when he spoke to the media following Monday's incident.

"Before I say anything, I want to apologize to the guy running off the field and he ran and jumped in front of me," Adams said. "I'm coming off the field and I bumped into him and pushed him. I think he ended up on the ground, so I want to say sorry to him because that was just frustration mixed with him running in front of me and I shouldn't have responded that way and that's how I initially responded."

