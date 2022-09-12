Raiders Add Cornerback Javelin Guidry, Place Averett on Injured Reserve

The Las Vegas Raiders claimed cornerback Javelin Guidry off waivers, the team announced Monday.

The 5-foot-9, 191-pound defensive back was released by the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday.

Guidry was claimed by the Cardinals on Aug. 31 after being released by the New York Jets the day before.

The 24-year-old recorded just one tackle in the Jets' first 2022 preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles, but turned things around when he registered seven combined tackles in the team's third preseason game, a win over the New York Giants.

Guidry had played in all 17 of the Jets' games last season. He made three starts and totaled 45 combined tackles and three passes defensed.

In Guidry's rookie campaign a season prior, the corner tallied 21 combined tackles while forcing four fumbles.

He was brought on as an undrafted free agent in 2020 after playing three seasons at Utah.

As a member of the Utes, the Murrieta, Calif. native played 41 games, which included 25 starts. In total, Guidry recorded 121 combined tackles, three interceptions, 22 passes defensed, and one pick-six for Utah.

He was granted two honorable mention All-Pac 12 honors while with the Utes.

The Raiders' pickup of Guidry does not seem to come as a coincidence, as cornerback Anthony Averett was placed on the team's Reserve/Injured List, the club also announced Monday.

Averett broke his right thumb in Las Vegas' loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport confirmed on Monday.

Rapoport reported Averett will require surgery and is expected to be sidelined for "at least a month."

The cornerback was signed by the Silver and Black as a free agent back in March.

He had previously spent four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Averett made 14 starts for Baltimore last season, having recorded 54 combined tackles, three interceptions, and 11 passes defensed.

Now, Guidry may get another shot at seeing more action, as it is very possible the Raiders claimed the young defensive back to help fill the void that Averett will leave.

Guidry's first opportunity might just be against the team who cut him, as Las Vegas will take on the Cardinals on Sunday.

