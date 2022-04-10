New Raider Additions Choose Their Jersey Numbers

The newest Las Vegas Raider players choose their jersey numbers. Some key players are keeping their iconic numbers.

The time has come around for jersey number announcements.

Some of the new Las Vegas Raiders stars, such as Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers, Chandler Jones from the Arizona Cardinals and Rock Ya-Sin from the Indianapolis Colts will be keeping their respectful numbers.

Adams will be wearing 17, Jones will be wearing 55 and Ya-Sin will be wearing 26.

The other notable jersey numbers include:

- Running back Ameer Abdullah – 22

- Wide receiver Davante Adams – 17

- Cornerback Anthony Averett – 29

- Offensive linemen Alex Bars – 64

- Defensive tackle Andrew Billings – 97

- Running back Brandon Bolden – 34

- Linebacker Jayon Brown – 50

- Defensive tackle Vernon Butler – 94

- Linebacker Kyler Fackrell – 57

- Quarterback Garrett Gilbert – 14

- Safety Duron Harmon – 30

- Center Brett Heggie – 62

- Wide receiver Mack Hollins – 10

- Tight end Jacob Hollister – 88

- Fullback Jakob Johnson – 45

- Defensive end Chandler Jones – 55

- Linebacker Micah Kiser – 43

- Cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc – 31

- Offensive linemen Jordan Meredith – 61

- Quarterback Nick Mullens – 9

- Defensive tackle Bilal Nichols – 91

- Defensive tackle Kyle Peko – 92

- Cornerback Darius Phillips – 20

- Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson – 11

- Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin – 26

