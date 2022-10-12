AFC West Week 6 Preview: Raiders Bye Week

The AFC West standings were just a point away from being shaken up Monday night, but the current division leaders, the Kansas City Chiefs, prevailed once again.

Kansas City handed the Las Vegas Raiders a heartbreaking 1-point loss to put them at 1-4 on the year, while the Chiefs advance to 4-1, tying the Buffalo Bills with the best record in the AFC.

With the Raiders facing a bye week, here's what to watch from the rest of the division in Week 6:

Bills at Chiefs

It's the battle for the No. 1 spot in the AFC, as Kansas City and Buffalo face off as the only two teams in the conference with 4-1 records.

Both teams are top-five in the NFL in passing yards per game, with the Bills being No. 1. Buffalo, however, is fourth in the league in passing yards allowed per game, which could spell trouble for the Chiefs' offense.

Buffalo and Kansas City are also Nos. 2 and 3 in the league in rushing yards allowed per game, respectively.

It's a shame this matchup is not a primetime game, as fans could be getting one of the best games of the season on Sunday.

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

The Broncos will be playing primetime yet again, this time on Monday night, as Monday Night Football will be hosting an AFC West matchup for the second week in a row.

While Chargers Pro-Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert on the rest of Los Angeles' offense have been dominant thus far this season, Denver ranks No. 1 in the league in passing defense.

Denver put up just 9 points in its loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5, ultimately losing the contest by a field goal. A win on the road against a division foe would be huge for a team looking to get back to .500.

The Chargers will have an opportunity to advance to 4-2 on the season, as they look to inch closer to that first place spot in the division.

Los Angeles and Denver split the season series in 2021-22.

