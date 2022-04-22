Skip to main content

Raiders Punter A.J. Cole Talks His Journey to the NFL

Las Vegas Raiders punter A.J. Cole had to climb from the bottom to earn his spot in the NFL.

Over the past few seasons, the Raiders have had a number of players put themselves on the map as some of the NFL's best at their respective positions.

One of those names that may not pop up as often is that of Las Vegas punter A.J. Cole.

Cole's dominant 2021 season placed him in the discussion as one of the league's best special-teams performers after he led the league in yards per punt (50.0). 

Such an accomplishment was one of the reasons the punter would be selected to his first Pro Bowl and named as a 2021 first-team All-Pro honoree.

Cole has risen to the top in just three seasons in the NFL, but it wasn't long ago that the young punter was trying out at a minicamp for an opportunity to accomplish his dream of making it to the league. 

It was a dream he said he had not "felt was attainable" when he discussed his draft story with Raiders.com.

"I didn't really get recruited to play college football until late in high school," Cole said. "It really was something that I wouldn't say I put all my eggs in that basket, I took college pretty seriously, majored in engineering and really just planned on playing football for four years and then going and getting a job and just kind of ended up putting myself in a position where I had an opportunity."

Cole was a four-year starting punter at North Carolina State.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I would say it was sometime during my junior year, like maybe summer going into junior year, I kicked with a couple of people that were getting NFL interest and were some of the better punters in college football, and I felt like I stacked up pretty decently with them," Cole said. "And moving forward from there, I sort of felt like it became attainable at some point, and then, going through my senior year, I was kicking with anybody I could get really around to compete and to stack myself up, see what I needed to improve on.

"Sometime around then, I really kind of had a realization that if things kind of broke the right way for me, I could do it."

Cole would go undrafted in 2019 but felt a sense of security, as he had a position waiting for him at IBM. 

"But then I got the call from the Raiders to come into rookie minicamp, and I was like, 'All right, three-day tryout, one opportunity to make it shake,'" he said. "So I went from being disappointed to being really optimistic and just saying, 'This might be the last time I ever play football,' so I was just going to go out there and have as much fun, soak it all in, enjoy it as much as possible."

The rest would be history.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

In This Article (2)

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
North Carolina State Wolfpack
North Carolina State Wolfpack

ZIEGLER ALL SMILES
News

Dave Ziegler: Good Depth of Players in 2022 NFL Draft

By Hikaru Kudo2 hours ago
USATSI_16862700_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Season Review: Darius Phillips

By Darin Alexander Baydoun3 hours ago
a8ebbf82f3fe4bf09246e9dc6031309e(1)
News

NFL have Announced Draft Concert Headliners–Weezer, Ice Cube, and Marshmello

By Jairo Alvarado5 hours ago
USATSI_5574000_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders legend Daryle Lamonica has Died

By Jairo Alvarado18 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-04-21 at 8.47.12 AM
News

NFL Announces Draft Events in Las Vegas

By Darin Alexander Baydoun22 hours ago
USATSI_17413339_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Raiders, Broncos Updated Draft Orders

By Aidan Champion22 hours ago
Raiders' Ziegler Goes In-Depth on NFL Draft
News

Ziegler: Top 30 In-Person Visits Beneficial Prior to Draft

By Hikaru KudoApr 21, 2022
USATSI_13472074_168390101_lowres
News

​NFL Appoints New General Managers in UK and Australian Markets

By Jairo AlvaradoApr 21, 2022