Nick Saban References Henry Ruggs III When Speaking on Leadership

If anyone knows a thing or two about leadership, it's Nick Saban. The Alabama coach has been at the helm of a number of college football championship team and has sent countless prospects on to succeed in the NFL.

Saban recently spoke on the meaning of "leadership" in a tweet released on Thursday. During his speech, he mentioned former Las Vegas Raiders and Crimson Tide receiver Henry Ruggs III.

Ruggs was released by the Raiders in November when he was arrested after crashing a vehicle while speeding under the influence, which resulted in the death of a 23-year-old woman.

"If there was a player in Las Vegas who was drinking at 3 in the morning with his buddies and his girlfriend and somebody would’ve taken his keys away, it probably would’ve pissed him off," Saban said of the event during his speech, per Fox News.

"It probably would’ve made him mad. He probably wouldn’t have thought very much of you for doing that. But would he be better off now? Or is he better off where he was going 156 miles an hour running his a-- into somebody and killing them? And he doesn’t have a career anymore. And he’s a good kid."

Saban coached Ruggs for three seasons at Alabama. The receiver collected 24 touchdown receptions throughout his career with the Crimson Tide, good for third all-time in program history.

"He never had one problem on our team at Alabama," Saban said. "So what kind of friend were you, what kind of leader were you when you allowed the guy to do it? But nobody wants to do that because they’re afraid of what somebody’s going to think of them."

