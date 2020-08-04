RaiderMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Fullback Alec Ingold launches ‘Mindset Monday’

Hikaru Kudo

Training camp may have just kicked off, but fullback Alec Ingold has been busy this entire off-season.

Back on July 7, Ingold talked about personal finance with Las Vegas high school students. The students were part of UNLV’s Young Executive Scholars Hospitality & Tourism program.

Ingold didn’t stop there.

He’s been busy talking to primarily high school students around the nation, connecting with and giving advice to student-athletes by telling his own personal story.

Ingold went from a Big Ten playmaker at the University of Wisconsin to an overlooked prospect in the 2019 draft.

Going undrafted, he had to find himself a team. Ingold eventually managed to land a spot on the Raiders and start all 16 games last season.

He’s been through the highs and lows.

He knows how tough it is. He’s been through it himself.

Amid the pandemic, Ingold decided he wanted to help the next generation. He knew that simply talking to high school students wasn’t enough.

So, he turned to social media.

On July 27, Ingold launched ‘Mindset Monday’ on his Instagram.

‘Mindset Monday’ is a one-minute video released every Monday to help young athletes focus on their goals and dreams.

Yesterday, Ingold posted the first episode of ‘Mindset Monday’, which focused on visualizing one’s goals.

“Write your dreams down today,” Ingold said in his Instagram video. “Get it on a piece of paper so you can see it. That’s what I had to do. I had to see it every single day to make that thing come true. Believe it.”

It’s one thing for a parent or sibling or even a friend to give you some advice. We’ve all been there.

It’s another thing for an NFL athlete to give you some advice. An athlete who had all odds against him. An athlete who could have taken the easy way out after graduation and worked at Oracle.

Instead, Ingold took the risk, took the uncertainty and it came out successful for him.

And now, he’s doing his part to prepare the next generation.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Las Vegas Raiders Profile: Left Guard Richie Incognito

Las Vegas Raiders left guard Richie Incognito has dealt with controversy his entire football career. But he might be the right fit for the Raiders.

Hikaru Kudo

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Raiders Henry Ruggs Addresses Offseason Injury

Henry Ruggs discuss an offseason injury that panicked the fans when word first leaked, but is now in the rear view mirror.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

Hikaru Kudo

Raiders Jon Gruden Bluntly Declares, "I stunk."

Jon Gruden refused to pass the buck when asked about Derek Carr's production. he bluntly declared, "I stunk."

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

Hikaru Kudo

Raiders Top Five Opponents by Position: Safeties

We continue our preview of the top five players at every position on the Las Vegas Raiders 2020 schedule and today we look at the safeties.

Jairo Alvarado

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode IX

Each week we are joined by Matt Hladik from the Spun to travel around the world of the NFL talking about the Raiders first and the rest of the league.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Running Back Jeremy Hill Signing with Raiders

Mike Mayock and the Las Vegas Raiders sign veteran running back Jeremy Hill to backup super-star Josh Jacobs.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

Hikaru Kudo

Raiders Jon Gruden on Henry Ruggs, Lynn Bowden Impact

Coach Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders was asked about how big of an impact Henry Ruggs and Lynn Bowden may have on his playbook.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Raiders Henry Ruggs on No Offseason Camps

For the first time since the inception of the NFL, there were no offseason mini-camps for rookies. Henry Ruggs talks impact of that loss.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Allegiant Stadium Construction Crews Meet Completion Date

Raiders Owner Mark Davis praised workers for getting the job done, but Fans might not get to enjoy it in 2020.

Tom LaMarre

by

Hikaru Kudo

Las Vegas Raiders Profile: Center Rodney Hudson

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson is under-appreciated by fans. The veteran center only allowed three pressures in 509 pass-blocking snaps last season.

Hikaru Kudo

by

B1G Ball Buster1