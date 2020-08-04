Fullback Alec Ingold launches ‘Mindset Monday’

Training camp may have just kicked off, but fullback Alec Ingold has been busy this entire off-season.

Back on July 7, Ingold talked about personal finance with Las Vegas high school students. The students were part of UNLV’s Young Executive Scholars Hospitality & Tourism program.

Ingold didn’t stop there.

He’s been busy talking to primarily high school students around the nation, connecting with and giving advice to student-athletes by telling his own personal story.

Ingold went from a Big Ten playmaker at the University of Wisconsin to an overlooked prospect in the 2019 draft.

Going undrafted, he had to find himself a team. Ingold eventually managed to land a spot on the Raiders and start all 16 games last season.

He’s been through the highs and lows.

He knows how tough it is. He’s been through it himself.

Amid the pandemic, Ingold decided he wanted to help the next generation. He knew that simply talking to high school students wasn’t enough.

So, he turned to social media.

On July 27, Ingold launched ‘Mindset Monday’ on his Instagram.

‘Mindset Monday’ is a one-minute video released every Monday to help young athletes focus on their goals and dreams.

Yesterday, Ingold posted the first episode of ‘Mindset Monday’, which focused on visualizing one’s goals.

“Write your dreams down today,” Ingold said in his Instagram video. “Get it on a piece of paper so you can see it. That’s what I had to do. I had to see it every single day to make that thing come true. Believe it.”

It’s one thing for a parent or sibling or even a friend to give you some advice. We’ve all been there.

It’s another thing for an NFL athlete to give you some advice. An athlete who had all odds against him. An athlete who could have taken the easy way out after graduation and worked at Oracle.

Instead, Ingold took the risk, took the uncertainty and it came out successful for him.

And now, he’s doing his part to prepare the next generation.

