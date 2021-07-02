Raiders Roster Evaluation: Alec Ingold

Alec Ingold, the former Wisconsin Badger is the premier fullback in the NFL and has been golden for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The 2021 NFL Draft is now behind us, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire rosters.

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era.

That's why we'll be going over roster evaluations for the Raiders players and position groups to see how everyone's stock measures up heading into training camp.

The relevancy of the fullback position in the NFL has become non-existent for a number of teams in today's league.

That same statement can't be held true for the Raiders, where coach Gruden is never afraid to incorporate throwback concepts all in the name of winning.

That's where Alec Ingold comes into play. The former Wisconsin Badger has been the team's starter at the position the last two seasons.

Ingold hasn't been heavily featured by any means, but he's had his opportunities to contribute when he's been on the field.

He has 18 receptions and two receiving touchdowns in his first two seasons, as well as 13, carries, nine of which have resulted in first downs from likely short-yardage situations.

Ingold has also played nearly 50 percent of the Raiders special team's snaps the past two years, proving to be effective in multiple phases of the game.

All of this is not to mention how he's been proficient in his main assignment, clearing the way as the lead blocker for running back Josh Jacobs, who has gained more than 1,000 yards in each of two seasons with the Raiders.

Ingold has found a productive niche for himself in the Raiders offense, something that could earn him a permanent home in Las Vegas going forward.

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @BaydounDarin