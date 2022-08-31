Raiders Finalize 53-Man Roster

The NFL's final cut day commenced on Tuesday, with every team needing to trim their roster from 80 players to the final 53 for the regular season.

The Las Vegas Raiders were a team in particular that made multiple high-profile subtractions.

Former first-round offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood was waived, and the team also traded former starting cornerback Trayvon Mullen to the Arizona Cardinals.

Beyond that, there were multiple veterans who had been competing for jobs that did not make the final cut.

Wide receiver Keelan Cole is among the most prominent names on that list, especially after he made several plays during the preseason.

He finished as the Raiders leading receiver in their final preseason game against the New England Patriots with three catches for 48 yards.

Even with his experience, the Raiders decided to go with younger receivers in Mack Hollins and Tyron Johnson.

To their credit, both Hollins and Johnson did their own part to stand out this preseason as well, with Hollins making plays both on offense and special teams.

Cornerback Darius Phillips was also released, another veteran who had been a starter on defense in his career and who has special teams experience.

It leaves the Raiders cornerback rotation set with Anthony Averett, Rock Ya-Sin and Nate Hobbs as the teams starters.

As for the rest of the cuts, we'll go through position by position for the full list.

For quarterbacks, rookie Chase Garbers was waived.

For running backs, four-year back Austin Walter was waived.

For offensive linemen, guards Alex Bars and Jordan Meredith and tackle Bamidele Olaseni were waived, while center Hroniss Grasu was released.

For wide receivers, Dillon Stoner and Isaiah Zuber were waived.

For tight ends, Cole Fotheringham was waived, and Jacob Hollister was put on the reserve/injured list.

For defensive linemen, defensive ends Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Zach VanValkenburg were waived, while defensive tackle Kyle Peko was released.

For linebackers, Curtis Bolton was waived.

For cornerbacks, Isiah Brown and Bryce Cosby were waived.

Lastly, for safeties, Qwynnterrio Cole was waived, and Matthias Farley was released.

With those cuts, the Raiders roster is now set.

