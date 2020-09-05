Las Vegas Raiders Playing Without Fans in Season Opener

2020 continues to be a tough year.

It was announced back in early August that Allegiant Stadium would not allow fans for the upcoming football season, citing COVID-19 concerns.

With this news, Raider fans were devastated they couldn’t go to the “Death Star” to cheer on their favorite football team.

Now it looks like the season opener is a closed book as well.

On August 31, the Panthers announced via their Twitter that Bank of America Stadium will not host fans for their season opener against the Raiders.

It was a devastating blow for the Silver and Black fanbase, with hopes of attending Raiders games limited to away games.

Not only is it tough for fans but it’s a hard toll on the players as well.

The Raiders already have to deal with no fans at their brand-new home and now with less than two weeks away from the season, they find out that no fans will be present at the season opener.

Players feed off of fans. That’s what gives the home field advantage or gets the away team pumped up. Even with limited fans, having the presence of physical spectators changes an entire atmosphere of the game.

Just think about a high school football game for a moment. During rival games, the atmosphere is absolutely energetic since hundreds if not thousands of fans are present.

That’ll no longer be the case.

As for many things this season, the absence of spectators is another thing that has changed.

With the Week 5 game against the Chiefs the only game allowing fans on the Silver and Black schedule at the moment, it’ll be a rarity to play in front of fans.

Ultimately, this news won’t change how the Raiders prepare for the season.

The only thing the Silver and Black can rely on is themselves.

