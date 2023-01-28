Allegiant Stadium Set to Build New Club Suites

The Las Vegas Raiders' home venue will be adding more suites to Allegiant Stadium's 100 level.

The most profitable stadium of 2022, according to Billboard, is already set to expand.

The Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium have announced plans for additional premium suites on the 100 level seating, the Raiders confirmed Friday.

Construction is set to begin in 2023, with renovations beginning as soon as February.

The new suites are expected to be ready by fall, just in time for the Raiders' 2023-24 regular season.

"Enhancing the guest experience is an ongoing priority at Allegiant Stadium," said Raiders president Sandra Douglass Morgan. "By combining the best sightlines and outstanding service, these new club level suites will have guests immersed in the action, while still enjoying a premium and exclusive experience."

Allegiant Stadium opened in late July of 2020.

Its first year did not receive the recognition it has since due to COVID-19 and fans not being allowed to watch the Raiders in action at home for the 2020-21 season.

But in the Raiders' last two seasons, the venue has taken off, receiving praise from all around the league and outside the game of football for its concerts and other non-sporting events.

Allegiant Stadium hosted the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl and will host this year's Pro Bowl as well on Sunday, Feb. 5.

The stadium will also host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024.

The 2023 NFL Draft will go from April 27-29 and be held at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo. The NFL Scouting Combine is Feb. 28-March 6, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. March 7, 2023, before 4 p.m. EST is the club's deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 13-15 is the free agent negotiation period. Starting at 12 p.m. EST on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. EST on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4 p.m. EST on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Year and Free Agency period begins at 4 p.m. EST on March 15. The Raiders are expected to be significant players in the free-agent market this season.

Please tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.