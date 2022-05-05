Raiders Home Games No Longer Need Vaccination Proof

Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Raiders have eased Covid-19 restrictions for fans attending home games.

The Las Vegas Raiders will no longer ask fans to show proof of vaccination nor wear masks to attend home games at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders sent an email to season-ticket holders Wednesday afternoon stating they will no longer be required to implement such mandates.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have followed the advice and guidelines of federal and state medical professionals to create a safe environment for our staff, players and fans,” the email reads. “Based on the latest information, we are confident that we can provide that safe environment without the extra precautions of vaccinations and masks.”

“We are looking forward to welcoming all our fans back at Allegiant Stadium this season,” the Raiders added.

The announcement was made by Allegiant Stadium in accordance with the Governor’s State of Nevada Emergency Directive.

As of Wednesday, fans attending large indoor events in Nevada will no longer be required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

However, the release says that protocols are subject to change as additional information can be discovered.

COVID-19 By the Numbers in Clark Country

In the latest Covid-19 vaccination report, the county has administered a total of 3,520,958 Covid-19 doses and 591,434 booster doses to people ages 5 and up.

As cases continue to decline, and reported deaths have drastically fallen, the state of Nevada feels it's time to ease those restrictions on fans trying to return to normality.

The Raiders were one of the first teams in the NFL and across all major sports to require COVID-19 vaccination for fans planning to attend home games for the 2021-22 season.

Allegiant Stadium welcomed fans to attend Raiders home games all last season and other sporting events, including the NFL Pro Bowl and concerts throughout the year.

The Raiders have hosted plenty of vaccination events throughout last season to encourage fans to get vaccinated. But those who weren’t vaccinated had to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test and were previously required to wear masks at all times.

Local fans and fans around the world will now be able to enjoy Raiders home games and other major events without having to show proof of vaccination and wear masks indoors.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @JAlvaradoNews