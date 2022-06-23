Allegiant Stadium to Host Hiring Event

The partners of Allegiant Stadium are offering an in-person hiring event at Allegiant Stadium this month.

The Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium are hosting an in-person hiring event for anyone looking to obtain job opportunities within the stadium.

The two-day in-person hiring event will take place at Allegiant Stadium on June 27 (10 am-2 pm) and 28 (2 pm – 6 pm).

Note: Anyone planning to attend the event will have to pre-register ahead of time.

Allegiant Stadium and its partners are expanding their recruitment efforts to fill part-time gameday and event staffers.

This will be the second in-person hiring event happening this year, as a similar event previously took place last May which filled some of the 1,800 available staff positions.

Interviews for the opening jobs will be held directly on the field inside Allegiant Stadium.

Available opportunities for Allegiant Stadium include roles in hospitality, food service, security, retail, ticketing, customer service, custodial and several other departments, during all events held at the state-of-the-art facility located adjacent to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, with a valid ID upon arrival and interviews will be held on-site immediately upon completion of the application process.

The current Stadium partners also hiring in this event include the Las Vegas Raiders, Silver and Black Hospitality, ABM, Parking And Transportation Group Las Vegas (PATG), ASM Global and S.A.F.E Management.

Various open positions include event security teammates, guest experience teammates, event cleaners, sales associates, cashiers, flaggers, chefs, servers and ticket sellers.

Applicants applying for jobs should and will be expected to be available to work at all Raiders and UNLV home games as well as various other events taking place at the stadium.

Other events other than football have taken place at Allegiant Stadium, including concerts by world-class music artists such as Garth Brooks, The Rolling Stones, Guns N’ Roses, and Illenium.

Premier sporting events have been held as well such as the Concacaf Gold Cup Final, the Pac-12 Championship Game, Las Vegas Bowl, WWE SummerSlam and the NFL Pro Bowl in 2022.

Events are currently going on at Allegiant Stadium, the award-winning global events destination, which will host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024.

An opportunity to work in the upcoming events taking place at Allegiant Stadium don’t happen that often. So this is an opportunity for anyone looking to work at the No.1 NFL stadium in customer satisfaction, this is your time.

For more information, please visit AllegiantStadium.com/careers

