Fans Invited into Allegiant Stadium for the First Time

For the first time in Allegiant Stadium's history, fans were invited inside the stadium. Roughly 20,000 fans showed up for Sunday afternoon's Training Camp session.

Coaches and players were both excited to have fans back.

"Raider Nation and Raiders fans are special,” Head coach Jon Gruden said after practice. “To have them in Allegiant Stadium for the first time was very, very, very good. Awesome.”

Several players gave their thoughts on being under the presence of fans for the first time in Allegiant Stadium.

"For us as players, I think having the fans around again just creates that atmosphere that we all crave so much," Quarterback Marcus Mariota said.

"It was quite enjoyable and I can't wait to see this thing sold out and packed."

Meanwhile, wide receiver Willie Snead IV is excited for what the atmosphere will be like when the season gets started.

"The fans were awesome today. ... I can only imagine what it's going to look like this season. It's an exciting venue to be in,” Snead said.

"It's like, could you set the stage any better? I'm excited," Snead said.

"Just walking around the field, it's the energy, it's the vibe, it's the intensity.”

"It's like, 'Man, we missed football.' ... As a player, when the fans are into it, then it just kicks off to another level.”

“I'm really excited to play in front of these fans and give them wins."

This is just a reaction after a single day with fans of Training Camp.

Just wait till the Week 1 Monday Night Football kick-off against the Baltimore Ravens.

Get ready Raider Nation. Allegiant Stadium is ready to host fans this season.

