Allegiant Stadium Offering Tours to Season Ticket Holders

At last, fans can finally receive a tour of Allegiant Stadium.

The new home for the Raiders didn’t allow any fans inside the stadium this past season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Raiders’ owner Mark Davis refused to attend any home games until all Raiders fans had the opportunity to attend a home game.

Finally, personal seat license holders can receive a tour of Allegiant Stadium.

The two tours, the guided tour and the guide tour and drink and a view are identical except the later allows fans to have a drink at the Coors Light Landing space surrounding the Al Davis Memorial Torch.

While both tours won’t stop at season ticket holder seats at this time, the guided tour will include stops at private suites and club spaces, the broadcast booth, press conference room, locker room, Al Davis Memorial Torch and field access.

Tickets start at $59 for the basic tour or $80 to include the drink-with-a-view. Personal seat license holders are offered a 20 percent discount of tour prices at this time.

All guests over the age of two are required to have a ticket.

The tour is set to take roughly 75 minutes.

At this time, tours are only offered for those who have a personal seat license, a.k.a season ticket holder.

Tours for the general public are expected to open soon.

With tours finally beginning at Allegiant Stadium, this may be a sign that Raiders fans may finally be able to cheer on their team at their new home next season.

