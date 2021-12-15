Allegiant Stadium to Host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024

Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, is set to host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024 pending league owners approval.

Allegiant Stadium is expected to host a Super Bowl in 2024.

Pending final approval from NFL league owners, Allegiant Stadium was selected to be the host of Super Bowl LVIII in 2024.

The news was first reported by Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The announcement is expected to be commemorated on the Las Vegas strip later tonight.

While Super Bowl hosts are expected to host at least 70,000 seats instead of Allegiant Stadium’s 65,000, additional seats/standing-room-only areas can be added under the Al Davis Torch and Wynn Field Club.

In addition when UNLV plays at Allegiant Stadium. They use the turf field located lower than the grass field the Raiders play on.

That could be used to expand seating to meet the 70,000 seat requirement.

Super Bowl LVIII was originally supposed to take place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans before a scheduling conflict arose.

Allegiant Stadium is also set to host the Pro Bowl at the end of the season on Feb. 6 2022, followed by the NFL Draft later next year from April 28-30.

