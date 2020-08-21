SI.com
First Tour of Las Vegas Raiders New Home:  Allegiant Stadium

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders are holding a two-hour scrimmage today inside their palatial new Allegiant Stadium and, of course, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven is here to cover it.  You can take an amazing tour with me when you watch the video above.

This beautiful facility is considered one of, if not the best in the United States. Having been to many of them, I would concur. A big show of respect goes to a young man named Mike and all of the stadium operations team, who learned at the last minute that Coach Jon Gruden wanted to practice here, and they made it happen.

Here are some amazing facts about Allegiant Stadium courtesy of the Raiders:

  • 895,00 cubic yards of dirt removed; 64,000 dump trucks to remove
  • 105,00 cubic yards of concrete; 257 miles of sidewalk from Las Vegas to Los Angeles
  • 12 miles of concrete driller shaft that support the stadium; three times the length of the Las Vegas Strip
  • 28,000 tons of structural steel – heavier than the Statue of Liberty
  • 72 individual motors power the sliding field tray; weighs 19 million pounds; nearly as heavy as the Eiffel Tower (Paris)
  • 21,000 light fixtures
  • 9.85 miles of wire ropes to suspend the ETFE roof
  • 7,400 glass and metal panels on the exterior
  • 3,692 metal stairs
  • 425 trees planted
  • 2,200 doors
  • 22 miles of HVAC piping
  • 47 miles of water/waste piping

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Autumn Wind
Autumn Wind

So beautiful. Thanks for the tour.

