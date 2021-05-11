Allegiant Stadium to Debut Wynn Field Club in North End Zone

On Monday, Allegiant Stadium and Wynn Resorts announced the opening of the Wynn Field Club in the North End Zone later this year.

A new experience is coming to Allegiant Stadium this season.

On Monday, Allegiant Stadium, alongside Wynn Resorts, announced the launch of a new club concept called the Wynn Field Club. Located on field level in the north end zone, the exclusive agreement brings a Wynn Nightlife experience directly inside of Allegiant Stadium.

The club will be nearly 11,000 square feet, featuring experiences such as a legendary roster of world-class DJs, premium bottle service and over-the-top access.

Wynn Field Club is designed by Manica Architecture, using a free-flowing design. The state-of-the-art venue includes 42 televisions, a 9’ x 35’ LED screen, a 45,000-watt sound system and two DJ booths.

“The Wynn team specializes in creating one-of-a-kind quality guest experiences. The Wynn Field Club is no exception,” said Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts via AllegiantStadium.com.

“Allegiant Stadium welcomes the addition of the Wynn Field Club, where guests will be able to enjoy a distinctive stadium experience that is one-of-a-kind in the sports and entertainment capital of the world,” said Raiders President Marc Badain.

Wynn Resorts serves as the Official Nightlife Partner of the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium. They also serve as the Official Gaming Partner for the Silver and Black.

So, Raider Nation, who’s ready for a state-of-the-art club-like experience at the next Raiders game? Anyone?

