Raiders Supports Non-Profit to Help End Domestic Violence in Nevada

The Las Vegas Raiders partnered with America First Credit Union to help support a local non-profit to end domestic violence in Nevada.

The Las Vegas Raiders continue to give back to their community, and with the America First Credit Union, they partnered up to help end the surge of domestic violence cases in Nevada.

The partnership awarded an $18,900 check to SafeNest to support its mission. SafeNest is Nevada’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the epidemic of domestic violence.

As part of the second annual First Downs for the Hometown, for each Raiders’ first down at Allegiant Stadium, America First Credit Union will donating $100 to the Raiders Foundation.

At the completion of the 2021 season, the Raiders had gathered 189 first downs in its home games, resulting in $18,900 to be donated.

In a private event on Wednesday, the Raiders hosted representatives of America First Credit Union and SafeNest at the Raiders Headquarters and Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson, Nev.

The collaboration of America First, Raiders and Raiders Foundation will provide support to in-state and local non-profit organizations making an impact in their communities.

The monetary support to SafeNest will help with the organization’s commitment to providing vital crisis services and shelter to residents and anyone else who may be experiencing abuse during this time of uncertainty.

The Raiders Foundation is a tax-exempt organization dedicated to supporting active military and veterans, youth development, and growing the game of football in the greater Las Vegas communities.

