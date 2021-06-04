Raiders Announce Transportation Plans for Allegiant Stadium

The Raiders announced parking and transportation plans for Allegiant Stadium. Notably, Hacienda Bridge will be closed to traffic on game days.

Sometimes, even for leisure, one must take care of the birds and the bees.

This is one of those times.

Although this year will mark the second season for the Las Vegas Raiders, it will be the first with fans.

Since the stadium is located within walking distance of The Strip, plenty of logistics had to be figured out to allow fans to park safely and access transportation if necessary.

There will be many ways to access Allegiant Stadium on game day including by bus, rideshare, taxis, shuttles, personal vehicle, or by foot.

“We are fortunate the Las Vegas resort corridor is so close to Allegiant Stadium,” Raiders President Marc Badain said. “It provides many opportunities for fans to begin and end their day on the Strip at their favorite resort, restaurant or bar.”

“The RTC’s (Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada) Deuce bus runs 24/7 up and down the Strip with a drop-off near Hacienda Bridge, and we expect many resort properties to offer shuttle service to the east side of Hacienda Bridge.”

Deuce will offer a 24-hour pass priced at $8 for fans to use on game day.

In addition, Hacienda Bridge will be closed to traffic during Raiders games. It will be limited to pedestrian traffic on game days.

“No matter how you get to the Strip, it will be easy to access Allegiant Stadium. At 0.3 miles, the Hacienda Bridge is a short 10- to 15-minute walk from its east side to the Stadium gate.”

In addition, Chuck Bowling of Mandalay Bay and Luxor announced plans to offer a “Vegas-style sports experience” on game days.

“As proud neighbors of the Las Vegas Raiders, and the leader in the Sports and Entertainment industry, we plan to offer football fans from across the country a Vegas-style sports experience in the Entertainment Capital of the World,’ Bowling said.

“Our properties' proximity to Allegiant Stadium, combined with a variety of live entertainment programming, pre-and post-game activations, and tailgate festivities will create a one-of-a-kind electric atmosphere throughout the 2021 season."

Allegiant stadium will be offering season and single-event parking passes. Single-event parking passes will range between $40 to $100, with an average price of $75.

A total of 35,000 parking spaces will be available within a mile of Allegiant Stadium.

A full guide to today’s announcement can be found below.

Allegiant Stadium Transportation Plans Documentation released in press conference on 06/03/21 highlighting key transportation information. 2 Gallery 2 Images

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin