Cardinals Head Coach Call Raiders DE Chandler Jones, “Cerebral”

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones got off to good start as a Raider, booking two solo tackles including one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit in the 24-19 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ahead of the Week 2 matchup against Jones former team, the Arizona Cardinals, his former head coach gave his respect toward Jones, calling him “cerebral.”

"I think he's obviously a freak when you talk physicality,” Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said via Raiders.com. “A special, special talent in that regard. He's always thinking about the next move and the next play and how he's going to beat a guy and his hand placement. … He's very cerebral. He puts a lot into the mindset and how he attacks it mentally each and every day."

As for Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who will be hoping to not get hit by Jones this weekend, he says Jones is creative in his ways on getting to the quarterback.

"He's a student of the game. He loves it,” Murray said. “He's kind of like a zen master when it comes to the art of pass rushing and all the different ways to get to the quarterback. He loves to educate other up and coming pass rushers. I got to see a little bit of it at the Pro Bowl."

It should be an entertaining game to watch Jones take on his former team.

